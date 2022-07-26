Carpinteria Schools Job Fair Offers Rewarding Career Opportunities and $2,000 Signing Bonuses

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Carpinteria, Calif.) July 25, 2022 — School is almost back in session, and Carpinteria Unified School District is eager to open its doors for students and new staff. In order to staff up for the start of school, CUSD will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, August 2, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the District Office, 1400 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria.

New employees hired as instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians and food service personnel will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. All positions offer competitive wages. Both part-time and full-time positions available. Full-time positions offer benefits packages.

“Like schools and youth centers everywhere, we are seeking staff to serve our mission of educating and caring for students and families,” said CUSD Superintendent Diana Rigby. “We have many diverse positions open in a rewarding school environment, and we look forward to bringing in wonderful people to greet and work with our students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.”

The Aug. 2 job fair is designed for interested candidates to efficiently apply for a variety of positions. At the event, applicants will complete an application, be interviewed and be Live Scan fingerprinted. Applicants must have government-issued identification. A follow up Job Fair will be held the following Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to gather more applicants and take further steps onboarding applicants from the initial Job Fair.

CUSD is looking to hire numerous employees for several positions. Instructional assistants are needed in classrooms to support teachers and students. Bus drivers transport students to school and extracurricular activities. Custodians and food service employees keep campuses in order and provide food for hungry learners. New staff will be offered competitive salaries and benefits.

“We are excited and encouraged for the upcoming school year. Being fully staffed on Day One is a challenge this year, so we are rising to that challenge. This job fair represents one recruitment tool that will help fill our need for great people to work in our classified departments and to be part of our team,” Rigby said.

Anyone who cannot attend the Aug. 2 job fair or is seeking additional information may contact Sandra Alonzo at sandra.alonzo@cusd.net or (805) 335-0958 with any questions. Applicants may also apply at www.edjoin.org