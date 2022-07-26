Santa Barbara County 2021 Agricultural Crop Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The 2021 Santa Barbara County Agricultural Crop Report was released today by the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

“Agriculture continues to be the County’s major producing industry with a gross production value of $1,918,186,000. This is an increase of $98,988,000 or 5.1% when compared with the 2020 figure.” said Commissioner Cathy Fisher.

“The Agricultural Commissioner’s annual report documents the acreage, yield, and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities produced in Santa Barbara County.” Fisher said.

“The combination of increases in strawberry acreage and yield resulted in the continuation of strawberries’ reign as the County’s leading crop with a gross value of $849,729,000 from 2020.” said Fisher.

It is always important to note that the figures provided in the report are gross values and do not represent or reflect net profit or loss experienced by individual growers, or by the industry as a whole. Growers do not have control over input costs, such as fuel, fertilizers and packaging, nor can they significantly affect market prices.

The 2021 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).