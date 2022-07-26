TV Santa Barbara is Taking Media Literacy and Video Training Programs to Locals Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 26, 2022 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community media access center since 1975, has purchased a production vehicle that will be used to provide media literacy and video training programs for youth in Santa Barbara County thanks to the grant support of Montecito Bank & Trust.

“We are thrilled to partner with TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) as they relaunch their youth media training programs in local schools and after-school programs,” says Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis. “One of the ways we believe we can best serve our community is through education – whether financial literacy, elder abuse awareness or cyber security – and this is an opportunity for us to mobilize that passion for learning in the community.”

“For financial literacy specifically, our decade plus experience in teaching has shown that the earlier and more frequently we can discuss money, savings and credit, kids and young adults are more likely to be prepared with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions in their futures,” Janet Garufis added. “The TVSB media programs mirror that sentiment with attractive hands-on lessons that give students the knowledge, understanding and wisdom to provide community content that matters!”

Media training for students is a core value of TV Santa Barbara, whose mission is to empower people to make media that matters. Media literacy programs at TV Santa Barbara teach students how to properly analyze and understand the media that they create and consume. TV Santa Barbara’s video production programs provide hands-on instruction and curricula for vocational training and education.

“TV Santa Barbara is grateful for Montecito Bank & Trust’s grant support which allows TV Santa Barbara to get out in the community and provide kids across the County with valuable instruction and training,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “TVSB’s media literacy and video production classes provide kids across with the confidence to exercise their voice through media.”

Additional support for TV Santa Barbara’s production vehicle was provided by Bunnin Chevrolet of Santa Barbara and by Animal Zone.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1974.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.