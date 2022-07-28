Is there a double standard in America today? Do those on the left get a pass, while those on the right are always at fault?

Case in Point: Why was Steve Bannon indicted for ignoring a congressional subpoena, but 10 years earlier Eric Holder was not indicted when he ignored a subpoena about “ Fast and Furious,” a much more serious issue?

Second, according to Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, why was Bannon found guilty, but Democrats Brennen and Clapper given a pass when they lied to Congress? Clapper lied directly about the NSA program that was conducting mass collection on millions of Americans, according to Gabbard. And Brennen spied on Senate computers to read emails from whistleblowers to members of Congress. Isn’t that a double standard? Gabbard goes on to say the Democrat controlled DOJ has become a political weapon used against its political enemies.

Going forward, things need to change. We need to get rid of the double standard in politics. Otherwise, our free republic will not survive. Step one, get rid of politicians who lie to Congress.