The Home Page | Walking the Line at Johnny Cash’s House

WALKIN’ THE LINE

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

There’s something fun about being the first to break a story. However — as with most things in life — it’s even more gratifying to strive to be the best, rather than “just” the first. When Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders asked me if I wanted to be the first industry insider to visit Johnny Cash’s historic house before it went on the market, before it was even staged, I jumped at the chance. I got to meet the owner and hear his stories about the history, the original furnishings, and the efforts they had personally undertaken to maintain the elements of the home unique to Johnny and June, while making it a livable home for his own family over the years. The seating area underneath a great old oak tree in the front yard, shown above, is one of the unique spots on the property that his family loved. Stories of his kids playing in the magical treehouse on summer nights mingled with stories of Johnny Cash’s grandkids stopping by the property to search for spent shells in another backyard spot that Johnny used for target practice back in the day. I definitely walked the line and felt the vibe of this house full of amazing history. As it turned out, I was the only writer who personally walked the property. While the Wall Street Journal and subsequently a couple dozen more outlets reported on the sale of the house, our story in this week’s issue is the only firsthand account.

BETWEEN THE LINES

Credit: Courtesy

Lest we leave out one of the most talked-about details of Johnny’s decorating style, here’s the black toilet from the house. It’s not installed anymore, but it’s on the property in storage for any new buyer that wants to resuscitate it!

VISITING THE WINDY CITY

Credit: Courtesy

I’m limiting the newsletter this week because I’m off to Chicago. Rest assured, next week I’ll share any tidbits that strike my fancy. See you next Sunday!

