Prissy, Nara, and Sadie

Prissy

Prissy is an 8-year-old white female Maine Coon cat. She was one of seven cats who came to us after their owner passed away. Prissy says, “It takes work to be naturally beautiful,” so this sweet girl will need help maintaining her magnificent mane.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Nara

This sweet shy girl loves to cuddle and be held, and she wiggles and wags her tail when you talk to her. Nara loves to be in the backyard with her human, but still needs more time to feel comfortable in the outside world. For this reason, Nara will require a gentle and patient adopter who will introduce her to new situations at her pace and reassure her that she is safe.

Sadie

This sweet little Pom/Chi mix (best guess) is so playful and cuddly, you can’t help falling in love with her! Sadie is 4 months old and full of puppy joy and energy, but she enjoys a good nap in her human’s lap after playtime. If you are looking for a constant companion, this little beauty is the girl for you!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or mail Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

