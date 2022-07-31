It is gauche to refer to the delightful, effervescent Alelia Parenteau as a “czar” (“City Council has opted not to put that contract out for competitive bids — despite recommendations to the contrary by City Hall’s sustainability czar Alelia Parenteau”) as you did in a recent article on the proposed no-bid contract renewal with MarBorg.

I suggest that the Indy’s style guide be revised to recommend “Czarina” as the proper title for any governmental empress of limitless, arbitrary power, and authority.

In sum, I suggest that formally she be styled “Her Eminence, Czarina Alelia, Empress of Sustainability,” but in the rough-and-tumble, deadlines-always-looming world of journalism, the simpler “Czarina Alelia” will do. Long may she reign!