City residents wanting to access the Business Office or Cashier can do so during new extended hours. Starting August 1, Business Office hours at City Hall have been extended to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and on the alternating Fridays when City Hall is open. The office closes promptly at 2 p.m.

