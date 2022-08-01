USCIS Offering Information Sessions for California Residents This Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS ANGELES — Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will offer nine free online one-hour information sessions this month, including sessions in Spanish and Mandarin. Five sessions will discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, two will cover the asylum process, one is about how to petition for a relative as a green card holder and one is an immigration overview for Afghan parolees.

The five naturalization sessions will discuss eligibility requirements, fees, how to file, and how to prepare for the naturalization interview and test. Officials will also be available to answer participants’ questions about the naturalization process and online filing.

While some office-specific information will be provided at each naturalization session, each presentation is open to all California residents.

Online sessions about how to become a U.S. citizen will take place:

Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. (Los Angeles)

Thursday, Aug. 11 at noon (San Francisco/San Jose)

Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. (Fresno, Central Valley)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. (Los Angeles, in Spanish)

Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. (San Francisco/San Jose, in Mandarin)

Online information sessions about asylum will take place:

Wednesday Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. (San Francisco/San Jose)

Monday, Aug. 15 at noon (San Francisco/San Jose)

The online immigration overview for Afghan parolees will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m., and the session about how to petition for a relative as a green card holder will take place on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in these online sessions can register here .