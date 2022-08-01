VSFB Prescribed Training Burn to Occur Today

WHAT: Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn for training purposes of approximately 100 acres of grassland.



WHEN: Monday, August 1. Burning will commence on Monday and span 6 days during the burn window through September 2. Burning operations may or may not occur on consecutive days, depending on conditions. If burning does not occur on consecutive days, an additional day-before media advisory will be distributed. Burning operations will occur on permissive burn days.



WHERE: This prescribed burn will occur near Watt Road on the Base.



WHY: Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.



WHO: This burn project is planned by the VSFB Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Santa Barbara County APCD staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.



HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.



A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burning will be rescheduled.To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php