Creating 805 Expands Speaker Series to Santa Barbara, Connecting Creative Entrepreneurs Across the Central Coast

San Luis Obispo, CA, 10/3/2022 – Creating 805 will expand its speaker series to Santa Barbara County this September, connecting and inspiring small business owners/entrepreneurs across the Central Coast. 2022 speaker names include Julia Mayer, Co-Owner/Founder at Dune Coffee Roasters; Jack Dyer, Founder/CEO at Topa Topa Brewing Co.; and Kate Flynn, Founder/CEO at Sun & Swell Foods. Creating 805 launched its speaker series in San Luis Obispo County in October of 2021 at THE SANDBOX Paso Robles. At each event, Creating 805 Founder Olivia Wickstrom takes the stage with a Central Coast entrepreneur for a live interview uncovering the tales, insights, and lessons of their small business journey. Events have become a monthly staple for small business owners, leaders, and creatives in the San Luis Obispo County community.

Creating 805’s Santa Barbara County speaker series will take place at THE SANDBOX’s newly opened Goleta location. THE SANDBOX Goleta offers coworking, shared office space, and event space for creative, lifestyle focused and tech entrepreneurs, small businesses, non profits, and remote workers. THE SANDBOX’s flagship location opened its doors in downtown Santa Barbara in 2017, followed by its Paso Robles location in 2021, and its Goleta location in 2022. All three locations are owned by Goleta native Kyle Ashby. “Having grown up in Goleta, I am excited to bring a professional, design focused coworking and gathering space and the SANDBOX community and network to Goleta. I am also excited about the future of THE SANDBOX in 3 locations and continuing to build THE SANDBOX community on the Central Coast.”

Alongside their speaker series, Creating 805 offers a monthly membership, giving creative entrepreneurs further opportunities to connect and collaborate, online and off. The Creating 805 Membership includes monthly happy hour events, an exclusive digital library, free postings on the Creating 805 Community Board, and a private online community. Through events and membership, Creating 805 has become an entrepreneurial hub for Central Coast community members doing just that: creating the 805. By connecting homegrown innovators and giving them an opportunity to share their stories, resources, and knowledge with one another, Creating 805 is continuing to expand and strengthen the entrepreneurial lifeline of California’s Central Coast.

Olivia Wickstrom, Creating 805 Founder and San Luis Obispo native states: “With the expansion of our speaker series, I’m thrilled to be connecting and inspiring creative entrepreneurs across the entire 805 area code. Our San Luis Obispo County speaker series has become a vital resource for small business owners and leaders in the community- each even brings inspiration, knowledge, and new connections to those who attend. I can only imagine how we’ll impact Santa Barbara’s entrepreneurs and business owners. This is just the beginning of our presence in the community.”

To learn more about Creating 805 events and membership visit them at creating805.com or follow @creating805 on Instagram. Lear more about THE SANDBOX Goleta at thesandboxgoleta.com or follow @sandboxgoleta on Instagram.