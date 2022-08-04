Goleta Teenager Arrested After Brandishing ‘Ghost Gun’ at Isla Vista Party

UC Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of someone “waving a gun in the air” at a party on Del Playa Drive Saturday night, leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Enzo Urrea, of Goleta, who reportedly tried to flee from police and was found in possession of a plastic “ghost gun” and live ammunition.

According to a release from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, deputies arrived at the party and saw a male who matched the description of the suspect “lift his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband.” The suspect, later identified as Urrea, reportedly attempted to run from officers and was caught a short distance away.

Urrea was found carrying the polymer, unserialized handgun — which authorities said was unloaded at the time — along with two rounds of live ammunition in his pocket. He was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara’s Main Jail for assault with a firearm (felony), obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon (felony), brandishing a firearm, possession of a ghost gun, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm (felony). His bail was set at $75,000.

