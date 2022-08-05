San Jose Bike Path: Yes

I am very much in favor of the San Jose Creek Project. I live two-tenths of a mile from the underpass near Kellogg and Calle Real. It is a very ambitious project with a lot of moving parts. It will be worth the effort for two reasons.

(1) Bike and pedestrian safety

The more obvious asset is bicycle and pedestrian safety. I recently had to bike from North Kellogg@Calle Real to South Kellogg@Hollister for a bike repair issue. Going over Patterson on a bike, or on foot ,is terrible and dangerous. I do admit that the state, county and city have done everything possible for bike safety on the overpasses, but there is a limit to what can be done.

Not only is the Patterson overpass dangerous, but the Hollister bike lane from Patterson to Kellogg is not safe. If I had children of school age, I would think 13 or 14 would be the minimum age to solo on that route. Using Fairview is even worse.

(2) Connection and synergy between Calle Real commercial, and Old Town Goleta

The value of any project to connect North Kellogg to South Kellogg is less obvious. There are social and economic reasons supporting any effort to make this underpass happen. Hollister and South Kellogg is only 0.4 miles, but a world away from North Kellogg. This issue has been ongoing for 50 years. Let’s make it happen.