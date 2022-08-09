Diablo Details

Kudos to Nick Welsh for enumerating the arguments against continuing operation of Diablo Canyon, as opposed to institution of a wind power plant utilizing the same grid system. A couple of additional comments:

Nuclear power plants generate massive amounts of radioactive waste dangerous for thousands of years, without guaranteed existing or probable safe storage reservoirs. Nuclear energy, contrary to the Angry Poodle’s assertions, is not “carbon-free” and “clean.” Large amounts of fossil fuel are required for the mining, milling, and enrichment of uranium fuel and the storage of nuclear waste (and massive amounts are needed for the construction of new nuclear power plants).