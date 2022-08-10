Candidate Filing Deadline Friday, August 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters would like to remind eligible candidates that the deadline to file a Declaration of Candidacy is Friday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m. for City, School and Special District offices in the County of Santa Barbara.

Candidates who have been issued candidate filing paperwork must complete their Declaration of Candidacy and nomination paperwork by 5:00 p.m. on August 12 in-person at the office of the elections official to be qualified as a candidate.

To determine what offices are up for election, please see the School and Special District List of Offices to Filled or to see who has filed paperwork, please see the Unofficial Candidate Filing List located at http://www.sbcvote.com.

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY– JULY 18 – AUGUST 12, 2022

Eligible candidates must be registered voters of the district, trustee area or division, (if applicable). All candidates MUST file a Declaration of Candidacy and nomination paperwork, (if required), in person between July 18, 2022, and August 12, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. to qualify for the General Election.

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY – EXTENSION PERIOD – AUGUST 13 – AUGUST 17, 2022 If an eligible incumbent fails to file a Declaration of Candidacy and meet the nomination requirements (if required) by 5:00 p.m. on August 12, a five-day extension is allowed for any person, other than the incumbent, if otherwise qualified, to file for the office.

WHERE TO OBTAIN AND FILE THE DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY:

For Schools and Special Districts:

• Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real) – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. • Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134) – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• Lompoc Elections Branch Office: Candidate Filing is not available at this location.

For Cities:

• For all cities (except the City of Santa Barbara) consolidating with the November 8, 2022 General Election, please contact the City Clerk for the respective city for candidate filing information.