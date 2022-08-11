Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.

Those that have been before know that the Dam Dinner is a great place to mingle with friends and neighbors and make new friends. Bluegrass group the Salt Martians will be playing live music and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and beverages of their choice, or purchase food from Elubia’s Kitchen who will be selling Dam Pupusas, Dam Tamales, and Dam Tacos.

Dam Dinner t-shirts, along with the City of Goleta’s 20-Year merchandise (t-shirts and mugs), will be available for purchase. There will also be a few kid-friendly activities, including face-painting and the Kona Ice Truck.

Don’t miss Mayor Paula Perotte’s video message with all the details: https://youtu.be/ewLkBQqhQms.

Guests can enter the event off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

We hope to see you at the #bestdamdinner!

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Devereux, MarBorg and Santa Cruz Market.