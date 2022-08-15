Candlelight Vigil in Carpinteria World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

HopeNet of Carpinteria is sponsoring our annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Seal Fountain at 800 Linden Ave, Carpinteria.

“This event will honor the memory of those who have died by suicide, survivors, and those impacted by suicide. It will also increase awareness and sensitivity relative to mental wellness, suicide and suicide prevention. We will have music, speakers, candles, refreshments and a resource table as well as therapists available to speak to interested persons,” according to Roberta Lehtinen, President of HopeNet of Carpinteria.

Scheduled speakers include Greg Fish, Chief of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Toni Navarro, LMFT, Director Behavioral Wellness County of Santa Barbara, and Dawson Kelly, president of the youth-led Wellness Connection Council, a program of the Mental Wellness Center and YouthWell.

HopeNet of Carpinteria is a local, grassroots suicide prevention group of volunteers. The mission of HopeNet is to improve the mental wellness of residents and to reduce the number of attempts and deaths by suicides in the community through the distribution of information, support, training and advocacy. HopeNet aims to create a stronger safety net. It is a Community Partner of the City of Carpinteria.

Spanish translation will be available.

This event is free and open to the general public. For more information, contact Becki Norton in Spanish or English at (805) 507-7933 or hopenetofcarp@gmail.com.

Founded in 2012, HopeNet of Carpinteria is a volunteer group of concerned citizens who provide education and resources to prevent suicide. For more information, visit www.hopenetofcarp.org.