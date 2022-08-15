Victim Hospitalized Following Monday-Morning Collision in Downtown Santa Barbara

Two Vehicles Collide on Corner of De la Vina and West Carrillo Streets

A collision Monday morning on the corner of De la Vina and West Carrillo streets resulted in one person being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A sedan and pickup truck collided at around 4:30 a.m. The intersection was partially closed while first responders were on scene, with the road opening back up shortly afterward.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has not provided any additional details on the incident.

