Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley.

Dr. Roger Lane | Credit: Courtesy

Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality medical care to patients in the Santa Ynez Valley and the surrounding area since 1999. The practice focuses on providing primary care to adults.

Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Lane has been practicing in the Santa Ynez Valley since 1998. Prior to his move to the valley, he held the rank of Major in the United States Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and served as the Chief of Internal Medicine from 1994-1998.

Dr. Lane received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Fresno and attended the University of Southern California School of Medicine through the USAF Health Professions Scholarship Program. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at the David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.

Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas earned a bachelor’s in science degree at California State University, Northridge, and his master’s degree from A.T. Still University of Health Science at Arizona School of Health.

Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley, located at 2030 Viborg Road in Solvang, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and 1:30 pm to 5 pm. Appointments with Dr. Lane and PA Rojas can be scheduled by calling 805-688-2600.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. Cottage Health also offers Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, as well as 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions.