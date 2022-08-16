During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump and the GOP were enraged at Hillary Clinton’s handling of potentially classified material as Secretary of State. A congressional investigation was established to get to the bottom of this alleged scandal. When several Clinton aides pleaded the Fifth Amendment, Donald Trump said, “The mob takes the Fifth Amendment. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Since 81.2 million voters removed Trump’s rear end from the White House, this Crown Prince of Corruption and his henchmen have been singing a different tune. Eric Trump, John Eastman, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Jeffrey Clark, and Michael Flynn have each pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. Amateurs! On August 10, at a four-hour sworn deposition in a New York civil case regarding the Trump Organization’s business practices, Trump “took the Fifth” more than 400 times. Some say that Donald Trump is the most corrupt president since Warren G. Harding. That is (as he would say), “so unfair.” In reality, compared to Trump, Warren G. Harding is like Mother Teresa.

As far as the handling of potentially classified material, let’s see what’s in those 15 boxes (some clearly marked “Classified”) that Donald Trump illegally transported to Mar-a-Lago. The FBI’s search warrant was legally obtained and legally executed. How will the Fox puppeteers and their MAGA marionettes justify Trump’s clear breach of national security? Get out the popcorn. This should be very entertaining.