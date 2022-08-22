California Allocates More Than $2.2 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN JOSÉ — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“Thanks to a historic influx of federal funding and our ongoing investments powered by SB 1, California continues to make major progress in rebuilding, revitalizing and reimagining our infrastructure to support a cleaner, safer and more equitable transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Projects approved this week include:

$46 million including more than $40 million in federal IIJA funding to rehabilitate the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey County near Prunedale, from just north of Boronda Road to north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road; and south of the San Benito County line. This project includes upgrades to median barrier and guardrail, and repairs to the drainage system.

$25 million including more than $22 million in federal IIJA funding to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on US 101 in Goleta near State Route 217 in Santa Barbara County.

$61 million including more than $55 million in federal IIJA funding to remove and replace the pavement on US 101 near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County, from south of the Gaviota Beach State Park to Old Coast Highway.

$550,000 in federal IIJA funding to improve the water pressure at the Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas on US 101 in Santa Barbara County. This allocation will allow for the installation of a new water line between the northbound and southbound facilities.

$12.6 million including more than $11 million in federal IIJA funding to construct sidehill viaducts along State Route 9 in and near the City of Santa Cruz, north of Vernon Street; and south of Glengarry Road. This project will restore the roadway and provide erosion control.

$3.8 million including more than $3.4 million in federal IIJA funding to construct Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements along State Route 152 near Watsonville, from east of Beverly Drive to Holohan Road/College Road. This project includes an ADA accessible pathway, concrete barrier, retaining wall, curb, gutter and sidewalks.

$14.7 million including more than $13 million in federal IIJA funding for pavement improvements and upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This project will improve curb ramps in/near Pismo Beach, from Gracia Way to the North Pismo Beach (Route 101/Route 1) separation. This project also includes widening the shoulders and constructing bike lanes as complete streets elements.

The CTC also adopted the 2022 California Transportation Asset Management Plan at the meeting. The plan lays out the needs and investment strategies for Caltrans and its partner agencies to maintain the state’s highway infrastructure – including pavement, bridges and other assets – over the next decade. California’s plan was the first in the nation to be certified by the Federal Highway Administration. The CTC’s adoption finalizes the plan.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.