Kremser to Head Assistance League® of Santa Barbara 

Sue Kremser, President, 2022-23, Assistance League of Santa Barbara | Credit: James D. Macari

Sue Kremser has been installed as the 2022-23 president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara (ALSB). As a member of the organization for six years, she has chaired Operation School Bell twice. She also chaired the Monthly Luncheons Committee. She has spent many hours actively working in the thrift store. She has also been a valuable member of Teen School Bell and Fun In the Sun. Ms. Kremser was a teacher in the Goleta Union School District where she taught fifth and sixth grade before retiring in 2008. Her other activities include golfing and she also sings in the choir at Goleta Presbyterian. As president of ALSB she will preside at meetings of the board and membership, sign legal documents, be an ex officio member of committees, present an annual report of committee activities to the membership, and serve as a liaison for the annual meetings of the national chapter.

Ms. Kremser heads the board of directors which includes Judy Ritchie, President-elect, Nikki Rickard, Vice President of Membership, Lene Shutt, Vice President of Philanthropic Programs, Janice Caesar, Vice President of Resource Development, Pam Eliason, Recording Secretary, Ammon Hoenigman, Corresponding Secretary, and Mary Lopez, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the board include Evelynn Smith as Education Chair, Chris Nelson as New Member Training Chair, Carol Sauceda as Public Relations Chair, Charlene Heinz as Strategic Planning Chair, Tomi Topinko, Chapter Liaison to Assisteens, Cynthia Kawasaki, Las Aletas Auxiliary Representative and Sally Matthews, Parlimentarian.

“Our theme this year is ‘Team,’” Ms. Kremser said. “I look forward to pulling all members together as a cohesive team, so we can return to working together as we continue to support our 14 philanthropic programs that are so vital to the Santa Barbara Community.”

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that develops and implements programs to benefit residents of Santa Barbara County. Their Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, raises funds to support their various philanthropic programs.