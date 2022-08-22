Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor’s 100-Day Challenge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge

set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving

encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are

made possible by a $2.5 million State of California Encampment Resolution Funding

(CERF) grant awarded to the County to move people indoors, reducing danger from fires

and vehicle/train right-of-way pedestrian strikes. The Challenge officially launched on July 6,

2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022.



The goal is to move at least 20 unhoused people into shelter and 20 unhoused persons

into permanent housing by the end of the 100 days. Santa Barbara County and its

cities, along with Caltrans and Union Pacific Railroad, are working with community

organizations and partners who have experience in resolving homelessness. To meet

the 100-day timeline, the countywide team will map all the camps in the transportation

corridors, create a by-name list of inhabitants and enroll person(s) in services using

outreach workers.



County elected officials are on board with the 100-Day challenge. “While more people

are slipping into homelessness than ever before, we are also making the strongest

effort in our history to bring people in from the streets and encampments. I believe that

the 100-Day Challenge, in conjunction with our other work, can help us bring services to

and house more individuals than last year,” said First District Supervisor Das Williams.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson added, “Turning a blind eye to encampments

along transit corridors is neither safe nor humane. It puts the general public at risk and

allows some of our most vulnerable community members to further risk victimization.

Encampment resolution through shelters, housing, and intensive case management is the only solution for our state and community to turn the tide on homelessness.”



Homeless advocates with lived experience agree the 100-Day Challenge could

accelerate encampment cleanups. “I’ve been saying all along we need to have places

for people to go. The ‘move-them-along’ approach is inhumane. The reason they’re

camping next to the freeway is because there is no place else to go. Let’s change that,”

said David Hopkins, formerly homeless, now working with the Committee For Social

Justice in homeless outreach.



Community involvement is vital to the success of the encampment cleanup efforts within

100 days. Interested in supporting our goal? Here’s what’s needed now: