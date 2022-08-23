Goleta Trash Compactor Catches Fire Early Morning Monday

A trash compactor behind a Ross department store in Goleta caught fire in the early hours of Monday, August 22.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck said employees at the shopping center called the fire in at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 50 minutes.

The stock room of the store had heavy smoke damage from the fire, and the rest of the building sustained light damage from the smoke.

