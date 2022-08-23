Supporting Ukraine’s Fight

Thanks for the articles about local heroes supporting the Ukrainian fight for democracy. We should honor Tom Moyer as well.

Tom has been placing Ukrainian flags at State and Las Positas daily, and near Storke and Hollister on weekends. He’s been organizing volunteers ever since Russia attacked.

Like his father who fought in WWII, Tom, like others of us, support Ukraine and seek to defend Democracy in our country and abroad.

A shout out to Tom. Your efforts are appreciated.