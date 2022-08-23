Letters

Supporting Ukraine’s Fight

By Mike Hackett, S.B.
Tue Aug 23, 2022 | 5:01pm

Thanks for the articles about local heroes supporting the Ukrainian fight for democracy. We should honor Tom Moyer as well.

Tom has been placing Ukrainian flags at State and Las Positas daily, and near Storke and Hollister on weekends. He’s been organizing volunteers ever since Russia attacked.

Like his father who fought in WWII, Tom, like others of us, support Ukraine and seek to defend Democracy in our country and abroad.

A shout out to Tom. Your efforts are appreciated.

Wed Aug 24, 2022 | 04:54am
https://www.independent.com/2022/08/23/supporting-ukraines-fight/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.