Isla Vista Community Services District Approves 2022-2023 Budget

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board unanimously approved the $1.81 million 2022-23 fiscal year budget at the August 23rd Board meeting. The budget outlines diversified funding sources with roughly a third of the revenue outside of the Utility User’s Tax. Tax revenues are expected to be $1.18 million. The budget reflects community vision and a statement of values for the Isla Vista community. The budget delivers quality services while strengthening and expanding in a scalable manner.

The 2022-23 budget allows for three Isla Vista Safety Stations, an increase from two, staffed by UC Police Department’s unarmed Community Service Officers on Friday and Saturday nights. Isla Vista Beautiful will now be run by IVCSD and expand for another year of operation and include a full-time Program Manager and 4 crew members to focus on beautification services. Community members can report issues like graffiti and garbage via the SeeClickFix app.

Another investment in the 2022-23 budget is continuing to build staff capacity to serve the community. The IVCSD team has been growing and is made up of a General Manager, a Community Engagement Director, Compost Collective Program Manager, Community Spaces Program Manager, and Isla Vista Beautiful Program Manager. IVCSD has invested in positions to better serve and do the important work that has been identified by the community.

From April 2022 to June 2022, IVCSD sent out the 2022-23 Budget Priorities Survey intended to capture the priorities of residents, gather feedback on current services, and brainstorm new services IVCSD may explore. IVCSD received 111 unduplicated responses to the survey. A Budget Town Hall was also held to discuss the budget as it was currently being developed and explore the community’s needs and ideas. Community members were invited to the Finance Committee meetings as well as Board meetings to provide comments.

Feedback in the Budget Priorities Survey prioritized the need for improvement in transportation, infrastructure, safety, and cleanliness in the community. This demonstrates the importance of the Isla Vista Mobility plan and its effort to make more equitable access to transportation, as well as implement further infrastructure improvements. Safety concerns will continue to be addressed and IVCSD plans to respond to residents’ requests for more lighting and community safety programs.

“This budget makes tangible investments in the health and quality of life for all those who call Isla Vista home by expanding services, growing programing, and improving public facilities. IV Residents are making their voices heard in local government, helping improve access and service offerings for students, youth, and families,” said Spencer Brandt, IVCSD Board President.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.