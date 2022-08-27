Rethinking Rents

Why do rents keep increasing while buying a home is out of reach for working folks?

Investors, often large investment companies, have purchased millions of homes and are renting them out for a profit and to pay off the mortgages.

A couple of changes could lower rents and the cost of homes at the same time.

Eliminate tax deductions for interest on mortgages for homes held by investors unless they live in them! Impose a windfall profits tax on those same properties, both on the profits and the value when sold.