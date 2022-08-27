Tricia Evenson’s ‘T-Squared’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club

“Cryptic Communiqué” and “Question Everything” by Tricia Evenson

T-Squared is the new solo exhibit featured at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club (SBTC) from artist Tricia Evenson, on view from September 2 to October 5. While not quite a 180 career-wise for Evenson — who paints primarily in acrylics, having turned her creative focus to fine art in 2012, after decades of work as creative director and designer for prestigious clients as UCLA, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, USC, The Getty Center, and The Tournament of Roses, among others — the artist states, “I usually generate my art spontaneously and without conscious reasoning or a vision of what it will be once complete. My paintings are extemporaneous expressions of the energy that is flowing through me in the moment, and in my process, I am continually finding resonance with the abstract and expressive use of texture, color, and light.”

Works on view by the UCSB and Art Center College of Design graduate include T-Squared, a series that which represents the laws of nature and relates to the four elements of the physical world: earth, air, water, and fire. Evenson’s Scrap Patch series repurposes what would be scrap paintings, which are then cut into small squares and carefully rearranged, embellished, and glued to vividly painted canvases. Also on view is her Language of Water series, which explores divergent waterscapes.

The SBTC gallery is open daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with an artist’s reception on September 9, from 4:30-6 p.m. For more information, visit santabarbaratennisclub.com/art.

“Through the Looking Glass” and “Vivid Motion” by Tricia Evenson

