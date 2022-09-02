Identity Released of Ojai Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Barbara Crash on Hwy. 101

Joshua Latham, 31, Collided into Back of Car While Traveling at ‘High Rate of Speed,’ According to CHP

The Ojai motorcyclist killed in Wednesday morning’s crash on Highway 101 south of the Salina Street offramp in Santa Barbara has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Joshua Latham, 31.

Latham was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and “traveling in and out of all traffic lanes, at a high rate of speed,” according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), when he collided into the left rear of a Honda CRV and was ejected onto the roadway. The CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to the crash scene, where Latham was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 61-year-old woman from Ojai, was reportedly uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information can contact the CHP’s Santa Barbara office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at (805) 967-1234.

