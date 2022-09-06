Major Search Continues for Ventura Hiker Missing in Santa Barbara County

The search for a Ventura man reported missing after hiking Trespass Trail near Gaviota on Sunday afternoon continued into Labor Day, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead heading into the third day of operations.

Tim Sgrignoli | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was hiking with his girlfriend in over 110-degree heat Sunday, when the couple was separated after Sgrignoli reportedly left to get help for his partner, who was experiencing heat exhaustion. He reportedly left his own cell phone with his girlfriend.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews began an extensive search, and Sgrignoli’s girlfriend was located and rescued by helicopter. Search dogs, drones, off road vehicles, law enforcement, and more than 60 emergency personnel continued to look for Sgrignoli, but as of Tuesday morning he had still not been found.

According to authorities, Sgrignoli may have been spotted close to the 101 and 1 highways near Gaviota Pass; he was wearing shorts and no shirt. On Monday, both live scent canines and cadaver dogs were brought into the area by UTV to assist the search.

On Monday afternoon, County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck announced that the Sheriff’s Office would be taking over command going into Tuesday.

