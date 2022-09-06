Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch to Showcase Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A scheduled, operational test launch

of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental

ballistic missile is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01

a.m. Pacific Time from north Vandenberg.

This test launch is a routine test scheduled years far in advance.

Consistent with previous tests launches, this ICBM test launch will validate

and verify the effectiveness and readiness and accuracy of the weapon

system.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a

pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified

the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness

of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and safety,

security and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to

Air Force Global Strike Command.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg SFB range

operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or

SLD30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact

AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or

afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.