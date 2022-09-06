Wilderness Youth Project Free Nature Play Day to Be Held in Santa Barbara on October 1

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (September 6, 2022) — Calling all families! Come enjoy a Saturday, OUTSIDE, with staff and friends of Wilderness Youth Project, Storyteller Children’s Center, and The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Oak Park in Santa Barbara.

Wilderness Youth Project will be hosting a FREE Nature Play Day with engaging activities and facilitated earth-based skills such as fiber arts, fire by friction, and earth paints.

This event is for all ages, and anyone is welcome so feel encouraged to invite your friends. Come play with us and experience Wilderness Youth Project with your entire family.

More about WYP:

The mission of Wilderness Youth Project is to foster confidence, health, and a lifelong love of learning for young people and families through active outdoor experiences and mentoring.

WYP takes participants to nature: such as creeks, beaches, mountain trails, and open spaces in Santa Barbara’s abundant front country. Their adventures include child-centered exploration, awareness, and naturalist skill-building. They use a nature-based mentoring curriculum that combines experience in nature with a hands-on learning process. Participants play with WYP many times over the course of a season, deepening connections with themselves, the group, their mentors, and the places they go.

Get involved! When you volunteer your time or help fund scholarships, you bring nature within reach to local kids. For more information, visit www.wyp.org, or contact WYP at 805-964-8096 or info@wyp.org.