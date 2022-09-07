US Highway 101/State Route 135 Bridge Project Continues Next Week With Bridge Demolition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue with the demolition of the northbound bridge beginning Tuesday, September 13th.

This roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of State Route 135 between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard beginning Tuesday, September 13th at 7 am until Wednesday, September 14th at 7 am. A temporary shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center. US 101 will remain open in both directions.

Access to the southbound US 101 on and off-ramps will remain open and the northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

In addition, along northbound US 101 a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median is in place for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.

This project will continue to include periodic intermittent full overnight closures of State Route 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about this closure. The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by Spring of 2023.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5