Extended Flex Alert Issued for Today as Heat Wave Continues

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The heat wave is almost over but the extreme heat conditions continue to put stress on the grid. The ISO extended the time for today’s #FlexAlert to 3-10 p.m. because there are projected market deficiencies during that time.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy has partnered with OhmConnect to pay you money when you reduce energy during these critical time periods. Click here to sign up for OhmConnect’s voluntary load reduction program.

Other ways you can help during the heat event:



Prior to the Flex Alert

“Pre-cool” homes – crank up the air conditioner before 4 p.m. then give it a rest 4-9 p.m.

“Charge Now” – charge devices before 4 p.m. then give them a rest 4-9 p.m.

During the Flex Alert

Reduce energy use to stop a power outage.

“Unplug Now” – turn any unused lights and devices off.

If you’ve got a fan you can help prevent a power outage. Reduce air conditioning and use fans instead of air conditioning when practical.

Set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees.

Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators.

Avoid using evaporative coolers or humidifiers when an air conditioner is running.

Turn off all auxiliary or redundant machinery where possible.

Shift operations outside the hours of 4–9 p.m.

We understand that conserving electricity can be difficult, and we thank you in advance for your cooperation during this time.