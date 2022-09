Thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Richard Parker and the News & Review/Independent. Who else could put together such a clear look back over the history of Parker and the paper.

For me he conjured up images of many pillars of Santa Barbara’s proud liberal heritage — the “Center,” Sheinbaum, Tremaine, and Becca Wilson and Jim Gregory who were leaders at UCSB during “those days” that I remember well. Thanks againn Nick Welsh. You are a treasure.