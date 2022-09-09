Pacifica, Luca, and Hazel

Pacifica

Pacifica is a 5-year-old brown tabby female cat. She has expensive tastes and was found lounging around one of our local resorts. This diva is now looking for a new staff to spoil her with love and attention. Gratuitous play will be expected.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Luca

Are you looking for the “total package”? Do you want a pup that is equally sweet and loyal? Look no further than Luca! This handsome 1-year-old, Chihuahua/Min Pin (best guess) pup is an absolute dream boat. He gets along great with dogs and kids, and he’s housebroken and leash trained. He loves a good game of fetch, and looks forward to cuddling next to his human when playtime is over. This love bug would make a great addition to any family.

Hazel

Pregnant and abandoned to the streets of Bakersfield, this beauty gave birth to seven puppies shortly after being rescued. She was a great mama to her litter and so grateful to her foster. She is thought to be a 4-year-old Pug/Border Terrier mix. Hazel is fun, playful, and very affectionate. All of her pups were adopted, and now it’s her turn to find her happily ever after with a loving family. She loves going on walks and does well on a leash. She also loves napping on her big comfy pillow bed. Hazel is a sweet girl who is eager to please. She will make a very loyal companion.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

