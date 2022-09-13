Natasha Gill and Abel Renteria Garner SBART Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara High quarterback Abel Renteria and Natasha Gill of San Marcos High girls tennis were named Santa Barabra Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week at the press luncheon on Monday.

Renteria led the Dons to a 47-7 victory over Oxnard. He completed 15-of-18 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. The Dons improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Channel League play.

Abel Renteria

Gill won her three matches at No. 1 singles to lead the Royals to a 12-6 Channel League victory over rival Santa Barbara.

Carpinteria quarterback Talon Trumble and Bishop Diego setter/outside hitter Eliana Urzua were also honored after garnering Athlete of the Week honors the previous week. There was no press luncheon on Labor day.

Trumble led the Warriors to a 16-13 victory over Channel Islands by rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He also completed 8 of 12 passes and threw for a score.

Phil Womble Ethics Award

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table also named Jaden Moore as the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Dos Pueblos High.

Moore holds a 4.97 GPA and competes in Water Polo and Swimming. His coach Chris Parrish lauds his leadership in and out of the pool.

Jaden Moore

“Ethics, I wish I could take credit. I’ve only had a chance to coach him for four months,” said Parrish. “It’s got to go to his parents (Ian and Josephine Moore), who are both public school educators here in this town. They’re the ones that really gave him, I think, the ethics that he brings to the pool.”