Doug Margerum Nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Santa Barbara, California, September 14, 2022 – Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine

Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of

Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals and companies

that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. Winners will be

announced in the magazine’s Best of Year Issue in December 2022.



This is a terrific personal recognition and professional acknowledgement for Doug and the

decades of contributions he has made to the Santa Barbara culinary and wine scene. Since his

1981 opening of the legendary Wine Cask restaurant, to his launching of the infamous Wine

Cask Futures program in 1984, to his partnership with Bob Lindquist (Qupé) and Jim Clendenen

(Au Bon Climat) in 1986 for Vita Nova Winery, or to his starting of Margerum Wine Company in

2001 and Barden Winery in 2012, Doug has been an instrumental part of Santa Barbara’s success

as a global food and wine destination. This point was further cemented last year by The Wine

Enthusiast as they named Santa Barbara Wine Country as the Region of the Year for the same

Annual Wine Star Awards for 2021.



About Margerum Wine Company

Doug Margerum’s winemaking philosophy is to return to winemaking’s previous form of

production – handcrafted and personal – and produces limited quantities of wines made from

grapes grown at the Estate Vineyard in the Los Olivos District and at top vineyards from

around Santa Barbara County. The wines are made at their state-of-the-art winery located in

Buellton. Margerum primarily produces the M5 wines (Rhône varietal white and red blends); a

co-fermented Syrah called Über; Sybarite Sauvignon Blanc; Riviera Rosé and other single

varietal Rhône wines. In 2014, Doug released the Barden wines, which focuses exclusively on

the terroir of the Sta. Rita Hills, sourcing fruit from top vineyards in the appellation and makes

limited amounts of world-class, cuisine-friendly and age-worthy wines.



Margerum sells a significant portion of their small production wines Direct to Consumer via

their beautiful Santa Barbara Tasting Room at the Hotel Californian, which offers an array of

curated wine flights, private wine experiences, dinners and cuisine. The upstairs in the

Mezzanine is also available for private bookings and events.



Doug also consults and produces wines for several local Santa Barbara wineries including

Happy Canyon Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery. Additionally, he has created several

vibrant Private Label programs for restaurants and retail groups all over the country along with

the negociant labels Valle de Inez, Riviera Wine Company and Diseño Wine Company.