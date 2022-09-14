Free Breakfast Every Saturday at 8 a.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s Community Kitchen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Olivos, California—St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley invites the community to enjoy a free hot breakfast at its newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m. This delicious meal, with hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options, is available to everyone at no charge.

Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector said, “Our hope for the SYV Community Kitchen at St. Mark’s is that it will not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together. We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast.”

Please join us for breakfast! | Credit: Deborah Chadsey

Under the expertise of Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry, the Valley Breakfast is just one of the initiatives to support the community by addressing food insecurity, supporting micro-businesses, and providing a no-fee space for non-profit and community-based groups.

“We’re thrilled to be serving the people of the Santa Ynez Valley through the Valley Breakfast. It’s just one of the ways we can use this beautiful kitchen to impact our community,” said Ms. Derryberry. “It’s exciting to see the original vision for service come to fruition, and we look forward to expanding our work.”

The SYV Community Kitchen serves the Santa Ynez Valley region with various programs. It acts as a:

Recovery kitchen to preserve and repackage gleaned and rescued foods

Home for collaborative feeding programs like the Valley Breakfast

Training venue for those wanting to work in a certified commercial kitchen

Meal preparation site for offsite feeding programs such as the summer Picnic in the Park program for children

Teaching venue for children and adults learning how to cook economically, efficiently, and nutritionally

Low or no-cost alternative for individuals needing a commercial kitchen for startups and micro-businesses

Learn more about the kitchen offerings at https://smitv.info/SYVCK or make a donation to support this programming here.

Amy Derryberry, Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen Director, prepares volunteers to serve a hot breakfast. | Credit: Deborah Chadsey

About St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church: Formed in 1926 and serving the Santa Ynez Valley at its present location in downtown Los Olivos since 1979, St. Mark’s practices a spacious Christianity and welcomes people of all faiths or none. St. Mark’s is a no-fee community center for non-profit groups and community meetings, an arts venue for musical and cultural events, a welcome center for residents and area visitors, and home to a vibrant Episcopal parish. St. Mark’s is also grateful to be home to the area’s Jewish community. St. Mark’s top-flight, non-sectarian professional preschool serves Santa Ynez Valley families with quality early childhood education. The new County-permitted community kitchen serves as a regional food hub. Open doors, restrooms, free Wi-Fi, a shady courtyard, gardens, a labyrinth, and water for pets are available for visitors and area residents all day, every day. For more information, please visit www.SMITV.org.