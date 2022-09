More Like This

The news article last week about “Modoc Trees Granted Reprieve” forgot to educate the reading public: The only indigenous palm in California is the Washingtonia filifera (desert fan palm), whose natural habitat is the Mojave Desert — never as far west as Los Angeles or Santa Barbara! Protect the Land Trust acreage, not these palms!

