Custody Deputies and Wellpath Staff Reverse Overdose at Main Jail

Santa Barbara, Calif. – An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail was resuscitated thanks to the swift life-saving efforts of Custody Deputies and their Wellpath healthcare partners. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Custody Deputies found an inmate down inside a shared cell. Deputies quickly vacated the other occupant of the cell and, along with Wellpath staff, began life saving measures. Jail staff suspected this was a possible overdose and administered four doses of Narcan. While emergency medical staff were on their way, jail staff continued CPR and minutes later, the inmate became responsive and was able to breath on his own. Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response arrived on scene shortly afterwards and took over patient care. The inmate was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to highlight this incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone, and recognizing the signs of overdose which may include:

Difficult to wake up

Slowed Breathing

Confusion

Blue or pale lips and fingernails

If you notice these signs, call 911 immediately and give naloxone. For more information about fentanyl overdose, the signs of overdose and how to get naloxone, visit fentanylisforeversb.orgThis incident also serves as an example of how Custody Deputies make a positive difference in Santa Barbara County. If you or someone you know is interested in making a positive difference, you can find a rewarding career with the Sheriff’s Office by visiting our website – SBSheriff.org.