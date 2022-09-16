Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief & Irika

Credit: Courtesy

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)

Emilio

Credit: Courtesy

This young male Guinea pig has the sweetest temperament of all the piggies at BUNS! You can see from the photo that he is a soulful, gentle, and thoughtful fellow. His coat is a lovely cream and white color, and he loves to have it brushed gently while sitting on his person’s lap. Wouldn’t you like to be that lucky person?

Come meet these sweeties and more at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta. Visiting hours are M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Call (805) 683-0521; email info@bunssb.org or visit bunssb.org for more info.

Marley

Credit: Courtesy

There’s no better way to spend a lazy Sunday than with a cat like Marley by your side.

This handsome 2-year-old boy is easy-going and loving. He is cool with other cats and would probably enjoy living in a multi-cat household. When he’s not lounging on the couch with his human BFFs, Marley enjoys playing with a feather toy.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All other services are appointment-only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

