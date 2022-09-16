The Home Page | Splashing in the Sunshine

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 11, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Happy Sunday, all! There were shenanigans brewing over at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Santa Barbara office last week. A Summer’s End party — complete with a taco truck, a deejay, a photo booth and a dunk tank! — was held to raise funds for the company’s agent-run nonprofit organization The Charitable Foundation, which awards funds to local nonprofits to support the good works that they do in our community. It was a super splashy good time on a hot September afternoon … for a great cause. Above, mortgage consultant Traci Ruelas looked pretty as a picture until the third pitch squarely hit its target to send her splashing into the tank. As the crowd cheered, she arose dripping gracefully, ready for more action. Anything for charity!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Last week, we looked at a home in Bel Air Knolls. This week, two different San Roque–area homes have caught my attention: one on the market right now (shown above) and another that’s recently been renovated into a showstopper. I hurried from a meeting at our Independent office downtown on Thursday afternoon, with only 15 minutes to spare to catch The Hall Team’s newest listing. There was a palpable shift in atmosphere as I turned off of busy State Street onto Alamar, and then again as I drove down peaceful Verde Vista Drive. Lesley Hall had given me a heads-up that this cute home was worth a visit, and she was right. This one’s adorable. A quintessential two-bedroom, one-bath California cottage with a striking wood-beamed ceiling in the living room, sweet bay window in the dining room, and a huge oak tree arching over the backyard. I didn’t take many photos, but you can see for yourself from 1-3 p.m. today at 2721 Verde Vista.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

The other San Roque home that made me look twice is the San Roque Tudor home above. Keith Hamm describes the story behind this home’s remodel: “The owners of this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath wanted to add their own touch while bringing back the home’s original style from the mid-1930s. Details included new lighting, doors, refurbished window frames, and bathroom hardware.”

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Keith continues: “The Giffin & Crane team also restored the original brick fireplace and installed a new hearth, along with the living room’s exposed Douglas fir beams and gables. Outside, Toni Heren Garden Designs headed up the landscaping.” See more photos with detailed captions here.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

SBAOR President Bob Walsmith Jr. published a timely piece this week on the damage that severe weather can have on our landscaping. I’m sure we’ve all noticed our plants withering a bit in this heat, much like ourselves. Although Bob’s article may not save today’s wilting daisies, the information contained within can help us plan for the future.

Stay cool out there, and enjoy this week’s issue while you do!

