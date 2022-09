More Like This

Is it a BIRD or a PLANE? NO, it’s a young kid on an e-bike traveling at a high speed, running red lights, wearing an unbuckled helmet, and carrying a passenger on the back. Their face is usually glued to their cell phone. Their e-bike is made of steel but their body is not. Motor vehicle drivers beware.

