Nine Inch Nails Takes it to Ten

It’s hard not to simply bow down to the raw, rocking, testosterone-fueled energy of Nine Inch Nails. In their first tour since 2018 (and their first local appearance since 2009), Trent Reznor; ‎Atticus Ross and crew gave the sold out crowd at the Santa Barbara Bowl what was probably the closest thing this town will ever experience to a huge, bursting with electricity, noise, lights, smoke, and the head banging, body flinging ferocity you usually only find in a ginormous stadium concert.

The juxtaposition of the intimacy of the Bowl with the intensity of the show — not to mention the black leather and spandex clad crowd during the 80+ degree heat wave — took me a few minutes (and one earplug) to adjust to, but once I was in it, I was IN IT and loving every minute of it.

Reznor — the lead vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, principal songwriter, and only “official” member of the band from 1988 to 2016, when Ross became the second “official” member — is a freaking force of nature. At age 57, he commands the stage with a pounding vocal intensity and attacks his demons through songs with a level of vigor that might lead you to suspect he really did make a deal with the devil.

While Nine Inch Nails thrusted and throbbed their way through a set filled with anthemic crowd favorites like “Mr. Self Destruct” (I take you where you want to go / I give you all you need to know / I drag you down, I use you up), “Hurt” (And you could have it all / My empire of dirt / I will let you down / I will make you hurt) and “Head Like a Hole” (Head like a hole / Black as your soul / I’d rather die than give you control), I couldn’t help but marvel at yet another juxtaposition — how much fun it truly is to connect with a band, and with an audience, and pound your fists and sing (and scream) along in tandem with such dark, emotional and tortured songs.

Chris Vrenna and Robin Fink power through the fog. | Credit: Matt Perko

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor brought intense energy to the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor brought intense energy to the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Trent Reznor strumming an intense power chord. | Credit: Matt Perko

Trent Reznor strumming an intense power chord. | Credit: Matt Perko

Keyboardist Chris Vrenna is sillhouetted in warm light. | Credit: Matt Perko

Trent Reznor delivered an intense vocal performance. | Credit: Matt Perko

Drummer Ilan Rubin playing thunderous drums behind Nine Inch Nails. | Credit: Matt Perko

Trent Reznor takes a breath between furious vocals. | Credit: Matt Perko

A brief moment of peace during a high energy show. | Credit: Matt Perko

Yves Tumor opened for Nine Inch Nails at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Yves Tumor opened for Nine Inch Nails at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Sean Bowie, aka Yves Tumor channeling raw emotion. | Credit: Matt Perko

