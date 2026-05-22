One of Santa Barbara’s most enduring youth performing arts traditions is returning to the stage this weekend as Teen Star celebrates its 17th season at the historic Lobero Theatre.

Teen Star 2026 will culminate in the Teen Star Showcase Finals on Saturday, May 23, at 7 p.m., where the program’s Top 10 finalists will perform live in front of the Santa Barbara community.

Teen Star has become one of the region’s most recognizable youth music showcases, giving high school students the opportunity to perform on a professional stage, while building confidence, receiving mentorship, and connecting with other blossoming artists. The program’s mission is to encourage and elevate young performers through live performance experiences and community support.

This year’s program is made possible through the support of Earl Minnis. “Teen Star celebrates the incredible talent of young people in our community,” said Minnis. “I’m proud to support a program that encourages creativity, confidence, and the courage to step onto the stage and share their gifts.”

The finalists represent high schools from all across Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast. This year’s Top 10 finalists are:

Bradley Duran, Grade 10, San Marcos High School

Brynn Wood, Grade 10, San Marcos High School

Jackson Kerr, Grade 10, Cate School

Jordan Thrasher, Grade 9, San Marcos High School

Keilani Pozos, Grade 10, San Marcos High School

Lilly Sebastian, Grade 8, La Colina Junior High

Macie Martinez, Grade 9, Santa Ynez High School

Natalia Caro, Grade 12, Ernest Righetti High School

Noelle Hadsall, Grade 11, Dos Pueblos High School

Sol Garcia Guevara, Grade 9, Dos Pueblos High School

Arts education continues to play a crucial role in Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural landscape. Teen Star offers a unique opportunity to perform in a professional theater setting before a live audience, while developing musical and personal skills.

The Teen Star Showcase Finals will take place Saturday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. To purchase tickets, click here.

More information about the program can be found at Teen Star’s website.