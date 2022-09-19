Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA, September 19, 2022 – The Annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest will take place from October 17 th -31st. This event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. Businesses are encouraged to participate by creatively decorating their storefronts with a scarecrow – either handmade or purchased. They may be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy, or however you want! The categories on the ballots will be: Most Original, Spookiest & Funniest!



We ask that you have your scarecrow decoration available for viewing from October 17th – 31st. There will be two awards overall, People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick. Judging and voting will begin on October 23 rd . Voting will be available online only: https://linktr.ee/lompocvalleychamber or The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Festival 2022 Survey. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year!



All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. To sign up, please contact the chamber at (805)736-4567 or email

memebrship@lompoc.com. The deadline to register is October 4.