Elena Thomas and Bryan Trejo Earn SBART Athlete of the Week Awards

San Marcos High sophomore outside hitter Elena Thomas and Bishop Diego football cornerback/wide receiver Bryan Trejo were named the SBART athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Trejo is a jack-of-all trades for the highly-touted Cardinals. He intercepted two passes and kicked a 38-yard field goal in Bishop Diego’s 26-6 victory over St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy. Bishop Diego is 4-1 and ranked in the state top 50 according to Calpreps.

The rivalry match between the San Marcos and Dos Pueblos girls’ volleyball teams was dominated by the Royals and Thomas led the way with 16 kills, eight digs and one ace. San Marcos is tied atop the Channel League standings with Santa Barbara.

Elena Thomas provides incredible firepower for the San Marcos High girls’ volleyball team. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Water Polo Showdown

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos Water Polo are both 2-0 in Channel League play and will match up for the first time this season on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

“Fortunately we had the weekend off so hopefully the kids are well rested, recovered and ready to go into this busy week,” said San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai.

The Royals are coming off a come from behind 11-9 victory over Newbury Park and 12-7 victory over Rio Mesa.

Dos Pueblos has received outstanding performances of late from junior Aiden Bishop, who has provided key goals and senior Cody Pierce, who is also a league champion wrestler that shows tenacity on defense.

The Santa Barbara High boys water polo team improved to 14-4 overall after a recent victory over Ventura.

Head coach Mark Walsh highlighted senior defensive specialist Ryder Green

UCSB Men’s Soccer

The Gauchos are now ranked No. 18 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings.

UCSB overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Grand Canyon University 2-2 on Saturday. The Gauchos are now 4-1-2 overall this season and will travel to arch rival Cal Poly on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.