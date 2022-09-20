CALM Announces its Forever Name: CALM is CALM

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. September 2022 – It is with joy that CALM announces our forever name!

For the last 52 years, CALM has advanced our mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. With a deep commitment to clinical excellence, our highly skilled clinicians have provided a robust continuum of care to transform lives and reinvest in our communities.

However, as our services have evolved throughout this time, it became clear that our former acronym did not accurately reflect our work. It did not fully embody our definition of trauma nor our comprehensive approach to clients’ healing and recovery.

We are so happy to report that as of this month, with new articles of incorporation filed with the State of California, CALM is now just CALM.

“Why CALM? We believe that the name perfectly fits our mission and goals. While our work is multi-faceted and complex, our goal is simple: we strive for calm children, calm families, and calm communities,” shared CALM Board Chair, Caroline Powers.

“We are proud to select a name that honors our powerful history, while also allowing for growth and opportunity in the future. CALM stands for many things – healing and resilience, equity and inclusion, social change and community impact, as well as innovation and excellence. CALM is a word that embodies peace and resilience, which represents the very core of our mission and vision,” noted Alana Walczak, President and CEO.

May our forever name impart on you a sense of calm, just as we hope to create this for children and families throughout our communities.

About CALM

When a child experiences trauma, our entire community is impacted. To combat the effects of childhood trauma, CALM is here to support families in need of strength and healing. CALM’s evidence-based programs represent a continuum of care that addresses the safety and wellbeing of children and families across Santa Barbara County. Approximately 2,700 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 52-year history of serving families in our region, a staff of exceptionally qualified clinicians, and meaningful partnerships with complementary agencies and organizations, CALM is committed to preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.