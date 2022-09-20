Santa Barbara Public Library Receives $1.4M+ Grant from State Library for Facility Improvements

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 20, 2022

Santa Barbara Public Library is a recipient of a significant investment of funding for infrastructure improvements from the California State Library. Governor Newsom announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties to renovate and improve facilities across the state. This is the first round of the California State Library’s $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program – the largest investment in public library infrastructure in California history.

Santa Barbara Public Library was awarded $1.4 million to support the construction of the ADA elevator and to install fire suppression systems at Central Library. For Eastside Library, SBPL received $40,000 for a backup battery power system that will contribute to the Eastside Library and Franklin Center becoming a resiliency hub for the community in times of emergencies.

“Libraries provide critical needs to the community, and the investment in these facilities will ensure we can continue to make our spaces accessible and able to provide needed services during states of emergency, as SBPL did during the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudflows,” said Library Director Jessica Cadiente.

A full list of projects to be funded in this round of grants under the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program can be found on the California State Library website.

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.